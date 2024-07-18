Many Men Chase After Me- Diana Asamoah

Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has shared that the reason she is not married yet is not due to a lack of suitors.

Speaking on UTV’s “UCook With Empress Gifty,” she revealed that she has many men pursuing her but she has not married yet because she is waiting for God’s approval.

Diana, who is reportedly entering her fifties and has no children, expressed her dreams of one day getting married and having kids.

She said, “I have met a lot of men, including men of God. While some of them came with genuine intentions, others were fake. Until I get approval from God, I will never marry any of them.”