Bone Discovery Sparks Panic At Dwomo

Academic activities at the Dwomo Methodist Primary School in the Shama District of the Western Region came to an abrupt halt last Wednesday following the discovery of what is believed to be a human bone hanging in one of the classrooms.

The unsettling find was made early morning when pupils of the Primary Six class arrived and saw the bone suspended from the chalkboard with a blue nylon rope. The discovery left both teachers and students traumatised, prompting an immediate suspension of teaching and learning.

A concerned teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, described the level of fear that had gripped the school. “The pupils arrived at school this morning and found the bone hanging on the blackboard. A blue rope had been used to keep it fixed. We still don’t know the culprits,” the teacher was quoted as saying.

The school’s authorities quickly alerted the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), whose executives moved in to lock the affected classroom to prevent further panic and disturbance.

“Academic work has since been disrupted, as all the teachers and pupils have been deeply shaken by the scene,” a panic-stricken parent recounted.

Solomon Egyir, Chairman of the School Management Committee (SMC), confirmed the incident and said urgent measures were being taken to ensure the safety and psychological well-being of both staff and students.

“The classroom where the bone was found has been locked. Everyone is terrified, so no one has touched it. Our next step is to call an emergency meeting of all parents to inform them of what has happened. We are also considering involving a spiritualist to help with the necessary rituals to cleanse the classroom for effective academic work to resume,” Mr. Egyir stated.

The bizarre discovery has sparked widespread fear and apprehension among residents of the Dwomo community, with many questioning the motive behind the mysterious act. Some community leaders have called for a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and allay the fears of parents and pupils.

As of press time, the bone remained in place, with no official confirmation yet on whether it is of human origin. Authorities are expected to step in as investigations into the strange incident continue.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi