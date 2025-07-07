Ya Na Stops Fire Festival

Tolon Naa Sulemana Abubakari

The annual fire festival otherwise referred to as Bugum in Dagbon, which was scheduled to hold on July 3, 2025, was banned by Ya Na Abukari Mahama in the Tamale and Sagnarigu areas of the kingdom.

The decision of the King was informed by security concerns. A press statement by the Northern Regional Security Council signed by Sumaila Ewuntomah Abudu, Secretary, reads “The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) refers to the Ndan Ya Na’s press release dated July 3, 2025 banning the celebration of the upcoming fire festival in the Tamale and Sagnarigu areas.

“REGSEC acknowledges with gratitude this action taken by the Ndan Ya Na as it aligns with what it already intended to do based on security intelligence and discussions with the Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area.

“In this regard, REGSEC wishes to appeal to all affected individuals, groups and communities under the ban to strictly comply with the Ndan Ya Na’s directive, as any violation shall be forcefully dealt with by the REGSEC.”

In a related development, the Paramount Chief of Tolon, Tolon Naa Sulemana Abubakari has stated that while he won’t ban the celebration in his traditional jurisdiction, “don’t come with bad intention or foreign weapons. I can detect the sound of all foreign guns, and if you try that during the celebration you will be disappointed in yourself.”

The Tolon Chief is a retired Major, his mother unit was RECCE.