2 St. Louis SHS Students Busted In Car Boot

The girls in the boot of the car

Two final-year students of St. Louis Senior High School in Kumasi were apprehended on Monday, June 30, after they attempted to break bounds by hiding in the boot of a Bolt taxi during school hours.

The incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. during the school’s morning assembly. According to a staff member who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity, the driver of the Bolt vehicle, whose registration number was not immediately available, was initially allowed entry into the school after claiming he was there to pick up a teacher.

Once inside the campus, the driver’s suspicious movements caught the attention of a housemistress, who kept a close watch from a distance. As the vehicle circled around the school premises, two female students—already positioned nearby—quickly climbed into the boot of the car while the driver continued to the school’s exit.

At the gate, the security personnel noticed the car had no visible passengers and questioned the driver. In response, the driver claimed that he could not locate the teacher he was supposed to pick up. Unsatisfied with the explanation, the security personnel asked the driver to open the boot of the vehicle. The driver, sensing he had been found out, refused and claimed the boot was locked.

Just then, the alert housemistress rushed to the scene and instructed the security officers to force open the boot. The disturbance attracted other members of staff who joined in and compelled the driver to comply.

To their shock, the opened booth revealed the two students, reportedly dressed inappropriately and wearing ankle chains. The girls were quickly removed from the boot by a teacher, as another staff member insisted they be taken to the assembly ground for disciplinary proceedings.

A source at the school disclosed that the students and the driver were later handed over to the KNUST Police Station for further investigation.

The incident has stirred widespread embarrassment within the school community, raising concerns over student discipline and campus security.

School authorities are yet to release an official statement on the matter.

From David Afum, Kumasi