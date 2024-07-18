I Manage To Stay Away From Drama- Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade

Popular singer Yemi Alade has revealed her strategy for navigating the entertainment industry without getting entangled in its controversies.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner shared her approach during the listening party for her new album, ‘Rebel Queen,’ held recently in Lagos. Alade explained that she doesn’t let people’s opinions affect her and handles negative criticisms by simply ignoring them.

“I don’t think about it [negative criticisms] too much. I’m just living my life because it’s the only one I’ve got,” Alade said. “Once I see or hear anything that doesn’t resonate with me, I look the other way and keep it moving. Because everybody is entitled to their opinions.”

By focusing on her path and staying true to herself, Yemi Alade continues to thrive in the music industry while avoiding unnecessary drama.