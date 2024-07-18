Demo Rocks Accra NDC… Party ‘Ashawo’ Women Chase Chairman Out

A disorderly wave has engulfed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region as a group of constituency Women Organizers staged a forceful bid to remove Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Regional Chairman.

The discontent within the party was brought to light through a petition submitted by over 30 Constituency Women’s Organizers on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 against the regional chairman for calling them Ashawo (prostitute).

The women group with their supporters stormed the national headquarters, demanding for the regional chairman to be reprimanded for his divide and rule tactics.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the NDC women said they can’t stand the bullish antics of Ashie Moore at meetings leading to the recent throwing of blows with the Regional Women’s Organiser allegedly pouring hot water on him.

Strong Petition

The accusations were pointed towards Ashie Moore’s alleged chauvinistic behavior and threats of assault towards leading women in the party.

The petitioners identified three specific instances where Moore exhibited what they deemed to be his sexist tendencies, including verbal abuse against key party members.

Most notably, there were claims of direct insults and threats aimed at the Regional Women’s Organizer, Felicia Merkpoi Bortey, during a crucial meeting at the Regional Office.

Citing the pivotal role the Greater Accra Region plays in the upcoming 2024 election, the group stressed the urgency for the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) to address the situation promptly.

Their plea emphasized the need for unity and confidence within the party, underscoring the necessity of removing any obstacles hindering their path to electoral victory.

Women’s Denouncement of Misogynistic Behavior

The aggrieved women’s organizers outlined their objection to Ashie Moore’s continued display of misogyny and verbal abuse towards female party members. They adamantly refused to tolerate such conduct from a leader within the NDC and called for swift action to rectify the situation.

As the NDC strives towards victory in the 2024 election, the powerful signal of solidarity and empowerment among NDC women in Greater Accra is resonating strongly. The resolute demand for accountability and respect within party ranks underscores the firm resolve to secure success for John Mahama and the NDC party.

In this critical juncture, the fate of the NDC in Greater Accra hangs in the balance, awaiting the FEC’s response to the urgent plea issued by the Women’s Organizers.

The call for action against perceived injustice and chauvinism within the party showcases a unified front battling for a triumphant outcome in the forthcoming election.

Read the full petition from the NDC women attached

By Vincent Kubi