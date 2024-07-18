Akuapem-Benkum Division Endorses NPP

The Benkum Division of the Akuapem Traditional Council in the Eastern Region have thrown their support behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and also endorsed the Parliamentary candidate for the Akropong Constituency, Sammi Awuku, ahead of the upcoming general elections.

According to the chiefs, Sammi Awuku, who hasn’t yet become an MP for the area has started undertaking massive projects across the constituency, therefore he deserves to lead the constituency to do more, especially by developing the deprived communities.

The Benkumhene and Chief of Larteh, Osabarima Asiedu Okoo Ababio III, said that he will support the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Akuapem North to win the upcoming 2024 parliamentary election, therefore urging the constituents to also vote for the ruling Party in the coming 7th December election.

Sammi Awuku, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority, NLA on Tuesday stormed the Larteh community to cut the sod for the commencement of a School block and also commissioned two Sanitation facilities for the community after he paid a courtesy call on the chiefs of Benkum Division of the Traditional Council.

Osabarima Ababio in his welcome address indicated that he was excited for Sammi Awuku to go unopposed in the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Akwapim North constituency, adding that they will support the NPP, to increase the votes in the Akropong Constituency.

The Chief further lauded the government for the construction of the Larth road from Mamfe and also urged the ruling government to come to their aid with more developmental projects.

Sammi Awuku on his part also promised to contribute greatly to development in the constituency.

He noted that Larteh is a strong gold of the ruling NPP, therefore he needs their support to get the nod to develop the constituency in general and also complete the uncompleted projects in the Larteh area.

Sammi Awuku explained that the Akropong Constituency will experience massive projects by voting massively for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to be President.

The NLA boss who hasn’t become an MP yet has since started undertaking a series of projects in the constituency which the chiefs are amazed and have declared their support for him.

The chief urged the constituents to vote for him to develop the constituency, adding that Sammi has indeed surprised them by undertaking massive projects across the constituency.

At the sod-cutting of sod for the School block at Larteh, -Kubease, the sub-chiefs of the communities also fully endorsed him by urging the residents to vote for him since he had shown commitment to doing the job when given it.

Addressing the chiefs, Sammi Awuku noted “Looking at what I’m doing for the people of Akuapem North, I strongly believe I will get more votes for Dr Bawumia and the NPP. I won’t relent until we get the maximum votes”.

However, the parliamentary hopeful used the medium to seek unity among the Chiefs so that Akropong could develop in freedom.

“I would like to humbly plead with Nananom to come together so we can develop in freedom. Where there’s peace, there’s development. So I will need them, so we can develop Okuapeman, I will be an MP for all. I also need the support of the religious leaders as well to make Akuapem great”, he added.

In attendance at the commissioning were the National Lottery Authority’s (NLA) Good Causes Foundation Coordinator, Ms Amma Frimpong, the MCE for the area Barima Asiedu Larbi, and the constituency Party executives.

BY Daniel Bampoe