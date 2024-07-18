The World CIO 200 Summit Returns in 2024 with Ghanaian Partner Strategic Plus Solutions

The World CIO 200 Summit, the globally renowned largest CIO leadership program, is set to make its triumphant return to Ghana in 2024. Building upon eight years of powerful history, resounding success, and unwavering strength, this prestigious summit is poised to transcend new barriers and unleash the never-before-seen might of the IT industry titans.

At the forefront of this momentous event is Strategic Plus Solutions, an indigenous Ghanaian-based marketing and events company with an international outlook. Established in 2012, Strategic Plus Solutions specializes in consulting and the 360-degree development of impactful events.

“We are thrilled to partner with the World CIO 200 Summit and contribute to the growth and enrichment of the global IT leadership landscape,” said Kwaku Asare Ofosuhene, Founder of Strategic Plus Solutions. “As an indigenous Ghanaian company with an international presence, we are committed to creating the ecosystem that enables businesses to stand out amongst their competitors and realize their full potential.”

Strategic Plus Solutions’ expertise lies in providing a soft touch to all business needs, from information to profit-making. The company seeks to enrich the potential market space in sales, marketing, and the development of solutions that drive business growth and investment realization.

“The partnership between the World CIO 200 Summit and Strategic Plus Solutions is a testament to our shared vision of empowering IT industry leaders and unlocking new possibilities for the sector,” said Tushar Sahoo, Founder, Global CIO Forum, organizers of the World CIO 200 Summit.

“Together, we will elevate the event to new heights, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic collaborations.”

The 2024 edition of the World CIO 200 Summit promises to be a game-changer, with a lineup of cutting-edge keynotes, interactive panel discussions, and exclusive networking events. IT professionals are encouraged to save the date and be a part of this transformative experience.

For more information about the World CIO 200 Summit 2024 and to register, please visit https://cio200.globalcioforum.com/register-now/

About Strategic Plus Solutions

Strategic Plus Solutions is an indigenous Ghanaian-based marketing and events company with an international outlook. Established in 2012, the company specializes in consulting and the 360-degree development of events, creating the ecosystem that enables businesses to stand out among competitors and realize their full potential.

For more information, visit www.strategicplusgh.com

About the World CIO 200 Summit

The World CIO 200 Summit is the largest and globally renowned CIO leadership program, celebrating its 8th edition in 2024. This prestigious event brings together IT industry titans, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic collaborations that drive the digital transformation of businesses worldwide. For more information, visit https://cio200.globalcioforum.com/roadshow-2024/