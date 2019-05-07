Kuchoko Roots Festival Soon

Blakk Rasta

This year’s edition of the Kuchoko Roots Festival will take place in October in Accra.

The festival is aimed at bringing together some of the finest reggae artistes in Africa on one stage to celebrate reggae music and to interact with reggae music fans.

The venue, date and musicians billed to perform at the event will be announced during the official launch of the event slated for August.

This year’s edition, the fourth, is expected to introduce Ghanaian music lovers to high quality reggae music and performances.

It will be headlined by Blakk Rasta and a guest artiste from Nigeria.

Blakk Rasta, who has performed on a number of platforms alongside some top musicians in Ghana and beyond, will entertain the audience with sings like ‘Serwa Akoto’, ‘Dede’, ‘Barack Obama’, ‘My Africa Queen’,’ Natural Africa Mystic’ and many others.

With seven albums to his credit, Blakk Rasta will perform with his own band, The Herbalist Band.

Previous editions witnessed performances from reggae artistes such as Ismail Isaac, Goody Brown, all from Côte d’Ivoire, and Oge Kimono, daughter of the late Nigerian Reggae super star Ras Kimono.

From Ghana, Takana Zion, Ras Kuuku, Ras Levi and a host of others participated in the previous editions.