Klala Bounces Back With ‘Korkorkor’

Klala

Hiplife/traditional artiste Daniel Kotey Neequaye, known also as Klala, will release a single titled ‘Korkorkor’ on Thursday, May 9, ahead of his main album launch.

Produced by Josh Beat, the song talks about finding utmost love in his lover’s arms where comfort is assured.

It also talks about the basic things most young men do while preparing for the arrival of a lover such as cleaning their chamber and stocking their rooms with items to impress their ‘first time’ guests.

The music video for the mid-tempo songis currently on the editing bench. It is expected to show on television before the end of May.

According to him, the song is a follow-up to the ever popular ‘Gold Coast Girl’ and two others which won him four awards at the maiden edition of the Ghana Music & Film Awards held last year at the Osu Presby Hall.

Klala’s latest single is expected to boost his image in the music industry.

He disclosed that his new management, ASKOF Production, is working hard to promote the single on all social media platforms and online music stores.



By George Clifford Owusu