Western Music Awards This Saturday

The third edition of the Western Music Awards (WMA) will take place on Saturday, May 11 at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The Western Music Awards, which is aimed at rewarding musicians who reside in the Western Region, is being organised by Westline Entertainment, with sponsorship from Rigworld Training Centre (RTC).

The awards ceremony will kick off with a red carpet event at 6:30pm, followed by the main event at 7:30pm.

A number of Ghanaian music stars have been invited to perform at the event, which is expected to attract all the music stakeholders in the region.

There are a total of 26 categories to be awarded on the night.

The ceremony will witness performances from over 22 artistes like A.B Crentsil, Kofi Bentil, Ayesem, Fameye, Nero X, El Manuel, Mrs. Suzzie Arthur, Dope Nation and a host of others.

Tickets for the awards are on sale at Justmax Trave & Tours and All Needs Supermarket in Takoradi for GH¢ 50 (standard) and GH¢100 (VIP).

By George Clifford Owusu