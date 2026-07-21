Kumasi Zongo Mob ‘Kill’ Carpenter

A young carpenter, identified as Yussif Zakari, has died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of youth at Sabon Zongo in Kumasi’s Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region following an accusation of theft.

Yussif Zakari, believed to be in his 20s, was reportedly accused, together with a friend, of masterminding the theft of GH¢4,500. The allegation allegedly led some members of the community to attack him.

According to reports, the attack took place in the presence of his mother, who allegedly watched on as her son was beaten by the youth. Yussif was reportedly left unconscious after sustaining severe injuries, including multiple bruises and suspected stab wounds across his body.

His brother, speaking to the media, said the family rushed him to the Manhyia Hospital for medical attention but was informed that there were no beds. He was later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Chairman Bawa of the Ashanti Regional Neighbourhood Watchdog Committee, confirmed that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

He further disclosed that eight other suspects, believed to have participated in the alleged assault, are currently at large even as police continue to search for them.

The body of Yussif Zakari has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

The death of Yussif Zakari has once again highlighted the dangers of mob justice in Ghana, as human rights advocates and security experts continue to urge the public to report suspected offenders to the police and avoid taking the law into their hands.