Bishop Bemoans Commercialisation Of Gospel

Bishop Emmanuel Botwey

The Presiding Bishop of Christian Faith Church International (CFCI), Bishop Emmanuel Botwey, has bemoaned the commercialisation of ministry in some places which has overshadowed the simplicity and purity of the Gospel.

He said some believers pursue spectacular experiences while neglecting genuine transformation of character.

“Discipleship has often given way to shallow Christianity, producing converts who know how to attend church but not necessarily how to follow Christ wholeheartedly,” he indicated.

Presiding Bishop Botwey, a member of the National Executive Council of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), was delivering the keynote address at the 2026 Annual General Council Meeting of CFCI in Takoradi last Saturday.

The event was graced by the Oversight Executive Committee and Interim Management Committee Members as well as Founding Ministers, Elders and Supporting Leaders of the church.

He said, “Within the Church itself, we face additional concerns that require sober reflection. Secularism continues to erode biblical values. Moral relativism questions absolute truth.”

Bishop Botwey, who is also the Chairman of the Western Regional Peace Council, expressed disappointment that materialism has subtly shifted the focus of many believers from eternal priorities to earthly pursuits.

“Consumer Christianity has replaced committed discipleship in many quarters. Our families are under increasing pressure. Young people are confronted daily with ideologies that contradict biblical truth,” he stressed.

He indicated that the credibility of the Church depends greatly on leaders whose lives reflect humility, integrity, holiness, accountability, and servant-heartedness.

“But the challenges the church faces should not discourage us. Rather, they should drive us back to the One who alone empowers the Church—the Holy Spirit,” he pointed out.

Bishop Botwey reminded Christians that before Jesus commissioned His disciples to evangelise the nations, He instructed them to wait until they were clothed with power from above.

“So programmes, structures, financial resources, and strategic planning all have their place, but none can substitute for the empowering presence of the Holy Spirit.

“Men and women who know Christ, obey His Word, grow in holiness, serve faithfully, and reproduce themselves by discipling others,” he mentioned.

He encouraged churches to become a disciple-making community where believers are grounded in Scripture, empowered by the Holy Spirit, and equipped for Kingdom and national service.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi