KMA ‘IGP’ Enstooled Adum Hene Kyeame

Nana Kojo Poku Ware flanked by Mohammad Muntari and a colleague

A veteran City Guard of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Nana Kojo Poku Ware, popularly known as “IGP,” has been enstooled as the Adum Hene Kyeame, pledging to serve the Adum Stool, the Asantehemaa and Asanteman with loyalty, humility and dedication.

The colourful ceremony, held on Friday, July 17, 2026, at the Adum Stool House, was performed under the auspices of the Adumhene, Baffour Agyei Kese IV, and attracted traditional authorities, KMA officials, colleagues, traders, family members and well-wishers, who gathered to witness the installation and pay homage to the newly enstooled linguist.

Representing the Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, popularly known as King Zuba, was the KMA Operations Commander, Mohammed Muntari, also known as “Bounty.” He was accompanied by military officers attached to the Assembly, who joined the gathering to honour the newly installed traditional leader.

Until his enstoolment, Nana Kojo Poku Ware had served with the KMA for more than two decades as a City Guard, earning admiration for his discipline, professionalism and commitment to enforcing the Assembly’s by-laws. His nickname, “IGP,” reflects the respect he commands among colleagues and the trading community within the Kumasi Central Business District (CBD).

Clad in a white traditional cloth, with white powder smeared on his head and body to symbolise victory and a successful transition into his new traditional office, Nana Kojo Poku Ware took his seat on the ancestral stool amid traditional rites, drumming and jubilation.

He later received handshakes and congratulations from Baffour Agyei Kese IV, chiefs, family members, friends, colleagues, KMA officials and hundreds of traders who lined up to pay their respects.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, many traders described the newly installed linguist as a disciplined, approachable and affable officer whose fairness, humility and dedication have earned him widespread admiration over the years.

They said his elevation was well deserved, praising his dedicated service to Asanteman and expressing confidence that his vast experience in public service and community engagement would enable him to discharge his traditional responsibilities with diligence and integrity.

As Adum Hene Kyeame, Nana Kojo Poku Ware will serve as the principal spokesperson and adviser to Baffour Agyei Kese IV, playing a key role in preserving the customs, traditions and values of the Adum Stool while strengthening communication between the traditional authority and the people. He will also perform traditional duties in service to the Asantehemaa whenever called upon, representing the Adum Stool in accordance with the customs and traditions of Asanteman.

His installation is widely regarded as a fitting recognition of a man whose decades of dedicated service have positively impacted the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, the Kumasi business community and the Adum Traditional Area. Many attendees expressed confidence that his discipline, humility and wealth of experience would enable him to excel in his new role in service to Baffour Agyei Kese IV, the Asantehemaa and Asanteman.

By David Afum