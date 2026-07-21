Nurse Trainee Found Dead In Room

The late Vincent Amo Amponsah

Mystery surrounds the death of a nurse trainee, Vincent Amo Amponsah, popularly known as “Ava Cadron,” whose lifeless body was found in a room at his residence in Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased is believed to have died several days before his body was discovered, prompting police to launch investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

His body was released to the family after preliminary police procedures on Saturday, July 18, and has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police have yet to determine the cause of death and have not announced any arrests in connection with the case.

Family members, who are demanding answers, have appealed to investigators to conduct a thorough forensic investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

They have also urged the public to refrain from speculating about the cause of death, insisting that only the outcome of the police investigation and post-mortem examination can provide definitive answers.

Meanwhile, two mobile phones recovered from the room have been taken into police custody for forensic examination.

The family has also dismissed reports that Vincent was engaged in the sale of mobile phones, explaining that the devices belonged to his brother, who lives abroad and had earlier entrusted him with selling them.

Relatives and residents are calling on the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations and ensure that anyone found culpable, if foul play is established, is brought to justice.

Police say investigations are ongoing, with the official cause of death expected to be established after forensic and medical examinations.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi