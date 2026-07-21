The Council Of State Is Wrong On Dual Citizenship — And Ghana Cannot Afford The Error (2)

The Economic Case: The People Who Already Lead Capital Home

A dual national is, functionally, a bridge: bank accounts, credit histories, and boardroom relationships in London, New York, and Toronto; land, family, and lifelong obligation in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale. That combination — creditworthiness abroad, commitment at home — is the scarcest input in African development finance, and no policy can manufacture it. The remittances discussed at the outset are only its visible surface. Beneath them sit the diaspora-financed property market of Greater Accra; the investment surge the Year of Return unlocked in 2019; and a generation of returnee-built institutions — Databank, which helped build Ghana’s modern capital markets, founded by young Ghanaians home from Wall Street; Ashesi University, founded by Patrick Awuah after leaving Microsoft; and the fintech and remittance corridor itself, built largely by founders who carry two passports and raise capital on both sides of the Atlantic.

The pattern is global. China’s economic miracle was seeded by overseas Chinese capital flowing into the early special economic zones, and Beijing courted its “sea turtles” home to run companies and public institutions. India answered its circulating Silicon Valley diaspora not with exclusion but with the Overseas Citizen of India regime, designed to deepen the tie. In each case, the state understood that the citizen with a foot in two worlds is not a divided asset but a doubled one.

Every serious government deploys such people deliberately — as trade envoys, investment ambassadors, and, yes, actual ambassadors — because they can walk into a pension fund in Toronto and walk out with commitments for their home country. Ghana alone looks at this profile and declares it constitutionally unfit for a state title. We ask them to be Ghana’s ambassadors in every boardroom except the embassy. That is not merely bizarre; it is economic self-harm written into the supreme law of the land.

Answering the Objectors: Safeguards, Not Barricades

The concerns behind the Council’s advice deserve a serious response — and each can be met with an instrument sharper than a blanket ban.

Objection 1: Divided loyalty in sensitive offices. Loyalty is not a function of how many passports a person holds; it is a function of character, incentives, and oversight — which is why single-citizen officials have perpetrated every coup and every act of grand corruption in Ghana’s history. The correct instrument is a statutory security-vetting regime: any appointee to a designated sensitive office — dual citizen or not — undergoes graduated clearance administered by the National Security Secretariat, with foreign attachments assessed individually. This is how the UK, US, and Canada protect their secrets — far better than a passport test, which vets nothing.

Objection 2: Accountability flight — the official who loots and escapes. The answer is twofold. First, disclosure: amend Act 550 to require declaration of all nationalities, foreign residencies, and foreign assets on assumption of office, with criminal penalties for concealment. Second, jurisdictional consent: dual-citizen appointees to designated offices execute a statutory undertaking submitting to Ghanaian jurisdiction and consenting to extradition — paired with extradition treaties with the principal diaspora states, which Ghana needs anyway, since sole citizens abscond too.

Objection 3: Some offices are simply too sensitive. Perhaps — so offer a principled compromise. Adopt the narrow-core model: retain a sole-allegiance or renounce-on-appointment requirement for a short, closed, constitutionally-entrenched list — the Presidency, Chief of Defence Staff, and the intelligence chiefs — while opening everything else, subject to vetting. Crucially, renunciation should operate at appointment, not at aspiration: no Ghanaian should surrender a second citizenship merely to stand for an office they may never win. That single change would have spared the Republic the entire Quayson debacle.

Objection 4: Diaspora candidates will crowd out home-based talent. The electorate answers this one. Voters — as Assin North demonstrated twice — are perfectly capable of judging who serves them, and appointive offices already face parliamentary vetting. A citizenship bar stacked on top of democratic scrutiny is not a safeguard; it is a statement of distrust in the very voters and institutions the Constitution empowers.

Add two systemic safeguards: a public register of foreign interests for all covered officeholders, maintained by CHRAJ and searchable by any citizen; and a five-year statutory review requiring the Attorney-General to report to Parliament on the regime’s operation — evidence of actual harm, not speculation — so the debate continues on facts.

Conclusion: Sovereignty Resides in the People — All of Them

Parliament faces a simple question dressed in complicated clothing. The Supreme Court has already held the statutory scaffolding built on Article 8(2) unconstitutional. What remains produces absurdity — a dual citizen may head the Judiciary but not a border post — and its most famous achievement is the years-long prosecution of a duly elected MP over the timing of a renunciation. The comparative record, from Ottawa to Jerusalem to Kigali, shows nations gaining talent, capital, and reach by opening their institutions to their Diasporas.

But the deepest argument is the Constitution’s own first principle. Article 1 declares that the sovereignty of Ghana resides in the people of Ghana, in whose name and for whose welfare the powers of government are to be exercised. It does not say some of the people. Article 17 forbids the state to sort its citizens into grades. A constitution that opens by vesting sovereignty in all the people, and then quietly maintains a class of citizens who may vote, pay, and obey but never serve, is at war with itself. The Amendment Bill ends that war. A republic that trusts its people to choose their governments must also trust the people they choose.

The Council of State was entitled to its opinion; Article 291(2) guarantees it a voice, not a veto. The last word belongs to Parliament, and through Parliament to the sovereign people — including the voters of Assin North, who have already given theirs. Twice.

Pass the bill. Attach the safeguards. Vet the individual, not the passport. And let every Ghanaian, wherever the accident of economics or the operation of another country’s law has placed a second document in their hands, come home to serve.

Source: Kweku Pumpuni Ofosu