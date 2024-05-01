Landguard Grabbed Over Solider’s Death

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting incident at Millennium City, Kasoa, in the Central Region, leading to the death of a military officer.

This follows the shooting incident that claimed the life of the soldier at 4:20 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Two friends accompanying the officer narrowly escaped death in the land dispute.

The tragic incident unfolded when the deceased and his companions confronted individuals working on a piece of land they claimed belonged to them.

However, the Police in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 confirmed that the suspect is in custody and assisting with the investigation into the incident.

The Police noted that they are coordinating with the Ghana Armed Forces to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of the soldier.

“Preliminary Police investigation has established that the suspect, Benlord Ababio allegedly shot the soldier at Millenum City Kasoa on Tuesday, 30th April 2024, at about 4:20 pm”.

“The victim sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital at Kasoa for medical attention. However, he was later pronounced dead by the medical authorities” the statement underscored.

-BY Daniel Bampoe