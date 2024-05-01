No More Dumsor – President Akufo-Addo Tells Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo

The recent erratic power supply plaguing the country has been effectively addressed, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for their patience and understanding during recent temporary challenges with electricity supply across the country. Over the period, the issues surrounding transformers and gas supply have been successfully resolved resulting in sufficient improvement in power supply reliability”.

President Akufo-Addo said this when addressing the annual May Day celebration in Accra.

The President expressed optimism that the challenges, famously termed “dumsor,” are now a thing of the past.

He extended gratitude to the citizens for their patience and cooperation during the trying times, and added “Indeed, over the past few days, we have witnessed stable electricity supply across the country with no load-shedding reported anywhere yesterday.”

“For the past seven years we have worked tirelessly to keep the lights on and I am confident that the unfortunate era of dumsor will not return,” he added.

Concerns In Kumasi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo some weeks ago during the inauguration of the Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo intimated that the government recognizes the difficulties faced by citizens, not only in the Ashanti region but across the nation.

He acknowledged the recent power supply challenges, assuring the nation of the government’s unwavering commitment to resolving the issues at hand.

“I do acknowledge, Minister for Energy, ladies and gentlemen, and Nananom, the challenges that the people of Ashanti and indeed other parts of the country have had to endure in very recent times over the supply of power. And I can only thank you for the patience you have exhibited in the face of these challenges”.

-BY Daniel Bampoe