Lands Minister Ends Tour of Ashanti Region

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has ended his two-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.

The Minister earlier on Thursday , March 25, 2021, which was the final day of his tour of the Ashanti Region, called on the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu ll.

He also met the Ashanti Regional Security Chiefs, engaged members of the forest Industry Association and held a brief meeting with the Regional Lands sector officers.

The sector Minister wraped up his tour with a press briefing where he highlighted the purpose of his visit to the region and indicated the interventions being made by government to curb illegal mining, illegal logging.

He also pointed out efforts being made by government in improving the land administration systems in the country as directed by his H.E the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

At Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene tasked the Agency Heads to provide the needed support.