‘Legacy Of Hope’ To Be Launched In Finland

Ruby Okine, Vice President of PAW

Predecessors Awards Worldwide (PAW) is one of the fourteen networks of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN) with an objective to discover, appreciate, and honour heroes in older generations, especially the unsung.

The organisation holds that too many people after great acts of self-sacrifice to better society are forgotten once they are off the scene. They believe that there are many unsung heroes in various segments of society that need to be honoured in their lifetime.

As a result, PAW hosts the Prestigious Annual Predecessors Awards (PAPA) in five locations – Africa, America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Middle East – to award various heroes.

The organisation sponsors, publishes and launches autobiographies for honorees who receive this award.

On Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Helsinki, Finland an autobiography titled ‘Legacy of Hope’ by Samuel Yaw Anini, honoree of the Europe Edition of PAPA 2023 will be launched by the Vice President of PAW, Madam Ruby Okine.

According to Madam Okine, the organisation has 50 books to be published and launched for various honorees in Ghana, South Africa, USA, France, Belgium, among others.

She called on philanthropists and people in society who identify with the need to honour heroes in the older generation to partner with or support their projects.

She mentioned that through the Predecessors Awards Worldwide, an Einstein Memorial Institute of Education and Health would be officially launched in Ghana in September.

She also mentioned that work is underway to establish the African Diasporan Village, a project of two honorees of PAPA 2023, Africa and America Editions.

The Predecessors Awards Worldwide recently hosted PAPA 2024 Caribbean Edition in the Bahamas.