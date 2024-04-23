Asihene Questions GTA Over Poor State Of Beaches

Akwasi Agyeman, GTA Boss

Nana Kofi Asihene, a Creative Director, has expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of Ghana’s beaches, impacting the country’s tourism revenue.

Despite having 39 beaches across the nation, a significant number of them are plagued by piles of trash washed ashore and open defecation, leading to dirty and unhygienic coastal areas.

Tourists have consistently urged the government to tackle sanitation issues along the coast, yet little progress has been made in addressing these challenges.

Nana Asihene emphasised that for Ghana to attract investors, top talents, tourists, and host international events, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) must take proactive measures to maintain clean and pristine beaches.

In an Instagram post sighted by BEATWAVES, he lamented, “The beach is a sanctuary for many, a place to relax and unwind. However, enjoying Accra’s beaches is a challenge due to the pervasive presence of waste. Despite paying a minimum of GH¢20 for beach access, they are filled with filth.”

“Ghana, formerly known as the Gold Coast, struggles to boast clean beaches. @ghanatourismauthority, what actions are being taken? Who is responsible for this situation? It is imperative to restore our beaches to their former cleanliness,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke