Stars Ready For Kumasi HoodTalk Music Festival

DreamChild Foundation in collaboration with Otumfuo Silver Jubilee will this Thursday host Kumasi edition of the HoodTalk Music Festival dubbed ‘Asantehene Jubilee Edition’ at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

The free event is being organised to celebrate the 25th Silver Jubilee of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Artistes billed to rock the event include Strongman, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Bradex, Ypee, Kweku Darlington, African Child, Seven Kizs and a host of others.

Over 20,000 music fans from all walks of life are expected to attend the much-hyped event.

DreamChild Foundation, organisers of the event, is stopping at nothing to ensure that the artistes billed for the event deliver a one-of-its-kind concert.

DreamChild Foundation is an NGO committed to help provide adequate healthcare, education and other support services to African children.

Its ‘HoodTalk’ project has already received endorsement from the Office of the President, and the NGO is also engaged with raising funds to build five paediatric clinics across Ghana at the cost of $14m.

It also aims to help unite voices for the betterment of the African child, as well as help empower and support African children by harnessing the power of music and arts through community engagement.

The artistes billed for the event are expected to treat music lovers in Kumasi to some pulsating performances.

The Kumasi edition of the HoodTalk Music Festival will also give music fans the opportunity to meet and interact with the artistes billed to rock the event.

A wide variety of social media platforms will run the broadcast, including Facebook, YouTube, and a host of others.

It is a national event which has received endorsement from the Office of the President, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA), Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and UNESCO.

By George Clifford Owusu