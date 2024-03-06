Let’s Unite To Build Ghana – Bawumia Tells Ghanaians

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to live in harmony as that is the major way the country can be built for its citizens now and the next generation.

In a statement released to mark 67th Independence Anniversary, the flagbearer of NPP said that though a lot has been achieved, with unity, it is possible to build a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

‘’So much has been achieved, so much to be accomplished. With unity and one purpose, it is possible we can build a brighter Ghana for all citizens and the next generation,’’ the statement said.

Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary is being held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital where dignitaries from across the country, political parties, the clergy, and traditional and opinion leaders have gathered to observe the day.

The day is also being observed across all the other 15 regional capitals. Almost all the district, municipal and metropolitan capitals are also celebrating Independence Day today, the 6th of March 2024.

Me. Alassane Ouattara, the President of Ivory Coast is the Guest of Honour at the Independence Day Anniversary being observed in the Regional capital.

Ghana attained Independence from its British colonial masters on 6th March 1957, 67 years ago.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was accompanied by his beautiful wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia among other top government officials.

-BY Daniel Bampoe