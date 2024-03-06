Mahama, NDC Boycott 6th Independence Anniversary In Koforidua

Former President John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC on Wednesday, 6th March 2024 failed to show up at the 67th Independence Celebration in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital.

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, and some of the leadership of the party, including other political party leaders, in the person of Hassan Ayariga of All Progressive Congress, Maame Akua Donkor among others were in attendance with the expectation of the NDC members.

The Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, was the Special Guest of Honour for the 67th Independence Day parade.

The theme for this year’s Independence Day parade is: “Our Democracy, Our Pride,” with a focus on reinforcing democratic values and promoting peace, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, his wife, the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, among other top government officials are in attendance.

Former President John Mahama last year boycotted the 66th Independence Day ceremony held in Ho, the Volta Regional capital on the claims that the national event like many others had been hijacked by the NPP, which has turned it into a jamboree for party people.

According to Mahama, “I just came from the Volta Region, and just when I was leaving they were preparing to celebrate the Independence Day. I have stopped going to IndependencDay because it has become a party jamboree. I went to Tamale and they told GBC to take the camera off me, they bussed their supporters in and filled the whole stadium”.

The former President who said this when speaking at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professional Forum Dinner and Awards Night held in Accra on Sunday, March 5, accused the organizers of the event of turning the occasion into a political party jamboree where New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters were bussed to cheer up their leaders.

He continued “When I got into the stadium the place was quiet, I went and sat, they gave me some corner somewhere, I went and sat there and they occupied the dais. When any of them came [the supporters] shouted”.

“I said I don’t want to be part of this party jamboree. Independence is a solemn national celebration that is celebrated at Independence Square and everybody could come. Today, they bus their supporters in, they have party flags, and they are wearing party T-shirt shirts, I don’t want to be part of the party jamboree.

“Nkrumah got us independence, I am a Nkrumahist, I will attend an Independence Day anniversary any day if it is not hijacked by one party, it is a national day for all of us, so I am not going to be there because I don’t want to be part of an NPP Jamboree. You watch what will happen, they will bus their people there and occupy the whole place.”

As early as Wednesday morning, there was a tight security presence and vehicular traffic across the principal streets of Koforidua leading to the Youth Resource Center, where the event is taking place.

The 67th Independence Day Celebration is being featured by 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools and various traditional groups, all participating in the activities.

The event was also being graced by all the 11 Paramount chiefs in the Eastern Region led by the President of the Regional House of Chiefs and Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, Nene Sakite II.

