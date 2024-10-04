Let’s Work To Overcome Silo Mentality –Telecel CEO

Patricia Obo-Nai

Chief Executive of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, has urged stakeholders in the digital space to abandon the silo mentality and embrace collaboration to drive meaningful digital transformation.

Delivering the keynote address at the 4th Ghana Digital and Innovation Week, Ing. Obo-Nai said the future of innovation and digital transformation in Ghana and across the continent depended on a united approach.

In her speech on this year’s theme, ‘Innovate Together: Collaborating for Digital Transformation and Impact’, Ing. Obo-Nai pointed out the necessity of cultivating partnerships in addressing the digital divide that affected millions of Ghanaians.

“No single government or private sector entity can address this alone,” she stated, referring to the staggering statistics that showed only half of the global population was connected to the internet. “This requires partnership and collaboration. We must cultivate an ecosystem where startups, corporations, governments, and non-profits work in concert rather than in isolation.”

Ing. Obo-Nai set the tone for the three-day conference and exhibition, which was organised to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, tech students, start-ups and development agencies to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in the digital space, strengthen industry collaborations and provide a platform for digital businesses to showcase their innovative products to the public.

Highlighting examples of collaboration, including the role of Telecel Ghana in connecting over 1,000 rural communities through a partnership with the government, she emphasised the power of breaking barriers and working together.

“Government provided the passive and radio infrastructure, and we as a telco brought our spectrum and reach of our transmission. This collaboration has made a significant impact,” she added.

She referenced the recent statistics on mobile money transactions, which reached GH¢1.7 trillion in the first eight months of this year. “The future of mobile money will be successful through partnerships and collaboration. The mobile financial service providers accelerated this growth because we opened up and chose to partner.”

Ing. Obo-Nai encouraged digital industry stakeholders to leverage digital solutions in tackling local challenges in education, healthcare, and climate justice.

She reminded attendees that accelerating the vision of a digital-savvy Ghana can only become reality when we pool ideas, share insights, and collaborate within and across sectors.

