Rescue Lives, Nigerians In Diaspora Celebrate 64th Anniversary

A scene during the presentation

Founder of Rescue Lives Foundation International, Chief Calistus Elozieuwa, and other well-meaning Nigerians in Ghana, celebrated Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary with Nigerian inmates at the Nsawam Medium Security and Nsawam Female Prisons.

The event, which coincided with the birthday of Chief Elozieuwa, saw the Vice Chairman of NIDO Africa, Rev. Ebenezer O. Alabi, encouraging and assuring inmates of a better life after imprisonment, particularly if they changed from their old ways and became law abiding citizens.

Founder of Rescue Lives Foundation and Chairman of the Board of Trustee of NIDO Africa, Chief Elozieuwa, emphasised the importance of hope and resilience, urging the inmates to look forward to a brighter future. He also assured the inmates of God’s unwavering love and promise to support them from time to time.

The leaders of the delegation also donated food stuffs, toiletries, water and drinks to the inmates, while they also dined with them, demonstrating their commitment to supporting those in need.

The authorities of the prison facilities thanked the delegation and said such act of kindness was testament to the power of community and faith in uplifting those who were incarcerated, and highlighted the importance of community involvement in supporting the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

By Samuel Boadi