NGO Supports 5 Crippled Brothers

The brothers

THE STORY of five biological brothers who have been crippled since birth in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region continue to attract sympathisers, well-wishers and benevolent organisations and individuals who feel touched and want to put smiles on the faces of these unfortunate brothers.

Fred Kwarteng, Benjamin Kwarteng, Isaac Awuah, Vincent Acquah and Emmanuel Yeboah were born crippled. Their whole lives have been confined to the four corners of their single room and deprived of social lives since they were born about forty years ago.

Their mother, who struggled to take care of them, was overwhelmed by the burden and died several years after their father abandoned them when his suggestion that they should be killed was rejected.

All five brothers virtually cannot take care of themselves and have to be fed, bathed, carried, assisted to drink, dress among other personal daily activities.

Their aunt, Abena Asantewaa, has to take all these responsibilities alone, depending on benevolent groups, churches and individuals.

This is what attracted the non-governmental organisation (NGO), ‘Ahafo Mine Workers Touching Lives,’ which donated a drilled mechanised borehole to provide water for their daily use, as well as to provide income for the family.

The NGO yesterday cut the tape to open the Rambo 500 water tank fitted with pipe for use and retail, to generate daily income for their upkeep.

The founder and director of the NGO, Joseph Akongya, presenting the facility noted he was touched when he heard of the conditions of the unfortunate brothers.

“After I heard their predicament and started visiting them, I realised water for their daily activities was a challenge at Sunyani No 2. So I thought through with my members and decided to provide the family with this water project, so they can use and also make income to take care of themselves rather than always looking for alms,” he stated.

Assembly man for the area, Yaw Brennya, thanked the NGO for the good gesture, and appealed to other organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the brothers with wheelchairs to aid their movement.

Madam Abena Asantewaa was full of praises for the NGO, and promised to manage the facility well to yield the intended result.

Out of six brothers, only David Gyan is mobile, but the rest lost their limbs naturally and cannot move or do any personal activities. The eldest is almost 40 years while the youngest is 27.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Sunyani