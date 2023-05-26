Mad Rush To Pay Bawumia Nomination Fee

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced the open of nominations for their flagbearer hopefuls in the upcoming presidential primaries of the party.

The announcement by the party has sparked a frenzy among supporters of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with many rushing to pay the GHC50,000 fee for his nomination form.

One of the first to do so was Madam Abuba Jami, the NPP Women’s Organizer for the Walewale constituency in the North East region, who delivered a cheque for the full amount to the campaign office of Dr. Bawumia.

Speaking to reporters, Jami said she was proud to support the Vice President, whom she described as a visionary leader with the ability to transform Ghana.

“I believe that Dr. Bawumia is the best candidate to lead our party and our country to greater heights,” she said. “That’s why I didn’t hesitate to pay the full amount for his nomination form.”

Jami’s gesture has been praised by other members of the Bawumia Fan Club, who say that it is a sign of the overwhelming support that the Vice President enjoys within the party.

“The fact that people are willing to pay the nomination fee without hesitation shows just how much faith they have in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership,” said one member of the group.

Also, Bawumia Fan Club, a group supporting the Vice President, in his bid to become the flagbearer of the NPP has raised a total of GH₵50,000.

The money was raised through donations from members across the various constituencies in the country.

Though Dr. Bawumia has not officially declared his candidacy for the presidential primaries of the party, set to take place in November 4, 2023 but many of his supporters thought it right to get him to do so.

The Bawumia Fan Club has expressed their support for the vice president, highlighting his leadership qualities, humility, and respect for ordinary Ghanaians.

The group’s National Chairman, Eric Kwabena Twumasi Ankrah, praised Dr. Bawumia’s ability to digitalize every sector of the country and stated that none of the other candidates can compete with or defeat him.

The group is willing to provide any support to Dr. Bawumia to see him triumph, including the donation of the raised money.

Another ardent member of the NPP, Yaw Preko, deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency has directed the National Executives of the party not to issue nomination form to anyone on behalf of the Vice President until he and his friend, Mustapha Hameed of Petroleum Commission show up to purchase it.

“Please until you see me and Mustapha Hameed, don’t give nomination forms to another on behalf of DMB.

“We are buying the forms for him,” he posted on Facebook Friday May 26, 2023.

It appears more individuals and groups have expressed their interest to finance the bid to get the Vice president lead the country by rushing to purchase the form and pay for the filing fee for the second gentleman of the country.

The NPP is set to hold its presidential primaries later this year, and the race for the party’s flagbearer has already begun in earnest.

Dr. Bawumia is seen as one of the frontrunners in the race, along with other high-profile party members such as Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong.

However, with the mad rush to pay his nomination fee, it appears that Dr. Bawumia has already established a strong base of support within the party, which could give him an edge in the primary.

By Vincent Kubi