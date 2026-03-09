Makeup Artist Of The Year Award Elevated My Brand – Leonard Ahia

Leonard Ahia

Award-winning Ghanaian makeup artist and creative professional Leonard Ahia, popularly known by his brand DATHERAPIZT, says winning the top honour at the Ghana Beauty Awards has elevated his brand and strengthened his commitment to empowering others in the beauty industry.

Leonard was one of the two winners of the Makeup Artist of the Year at the 2025 edition, a moment he describes as both emotional and validating.

“Honestly, I had mixed feelings,” he said in an interview with NEWS-ONE. “I knew I had worked hard enough and deserved it, but I also recognised that the other nominees were equally talented. Still, I was ready to receive it because I believe I earned it.”

Since the win, Ahia says his brand has experienced a significant boost in visibility within Ghana’s hair, beauty, and fashion space.

According to him, the recognition has not only increased his fan base but has also led to an upgrade in his professional rates and opened doors for future opportunities.

“It’s not just about the trophy,” he explained. “It communicates progress and upgrade. It pushes me to be more intentional about everything I do, because people now expect more from me.”

Leo also highlighted his unique creative approach as one of the factors that distinguishes him from his peers. His work often incorporates unconventional techniques and promotes sustainability in fashion and beauty.

“My attention to detail and the unconventional ways I create my pieces set me apart,” he said. “Sustainable fashion is something I prioritise, and it reflects in my work.”

The award carries deep personal meaning for the artist. Leo dedicated the honour to his late mother, Madam Georgina Wardewor, whom he credits as a major inspiration behind his creative journey.

“She’s the reason I’m here today,” he said.

Leonard Ahia from the Volta Region was born and raised in Teshie,. He attended Chemu Secondary School, where he studied visual arts.

The youngest of six siblings, he grew up in a family deeply connected to the creative arts.

“I didn’t struggle to discover my path,” he said. “I was born into a creative space.”

His passion for beauty was influenced by watching his mother style her hair and apply makeup for special occasions. He later pursued professional training at Phase2Face College of Beauty, where he studied beauty therapy.

His brand name DATHERAPIZT he said reflects his professional identity as a beauty therapist.

“I adapted the phrase ‘the therapist’ and changed the spelling so it stands out,” he explained. “Makeup is therapeutic to me, so I thought it was fitting.”

After the recognition, Leo says his next major focus is giving back to society. He plans to organise workshops aimed particularly at street youth, the underprivileged, and people facing financial challenges.

“The goal is to unleash great talent, take some people off the streets, and help them become financially independent,” he said.

For young creatives hoping to enter the industry, Leonard Ahia emphasises faith, consistency, and originality.

“Make Jesus the centre of everything you do,” he advised. “Be consistent, be intentional about what you create, and develop a niche that makes you stand out.”

By Francis Addo