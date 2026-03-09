I Spend N40,000 Daily On Electricity – Pete Edochie

Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has expressed concern about the high cost of basic amenities in Nigeria, revealing that he spends about N40,000 every day on electricity and fuel.

Speaking on a recent episode of Jigsaw, a programme on Africa Independent Television (AIT), the 78-year-old actor said the rising cost of power has become a major burden.

According to him, he spends N10,000 daily on electricity and an additional N30,000 on diesel and fuel to keep power running in his home.

Edochie also expressed frustration over the worsening economic conditions in the country, saying many Nigerians are struggling while authorities appear unconcerned.

The actor further criticised what he described as the marginalisation of the South-East region, particularly in infrastructure development such as railway transportation.

He questioned why conditions continue to deteriorate rather than improve for ordinary citizens.

Edochie’s comments reflect growing public concern about the rising cost of living in Nigeria and the challenges many households face in accessing reliable electricity in the country.