Juliet Ibrahim Wants Marriage Again

Juliet Ibrahim

Actress Juliet Ibrahim says she is open to giving marriage another chance despite her past relationship challenges.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM on March 7, 2026, the actress said she is now more focused on finding peace of mind and a partner who adds value to her life.

“You already know what you want that adds value to your life right now. And you really don’t want any stress,” she said.

According to Ibrahim, her perspective on relationships has changed as she has grown both personally and professionally. She explained that as a career woman, she needs a partner who understands and supports her lifestyle.

“I’m not the kind of woman who will just sit in the bedroom and kitchen. I have to be out there. So I need someone who complements me and understands that I’m both traditional and modern,” she noted.

The actress also said some men assume she is complicated or high maintenance because she is a public figure. However, she believes such perceptions make it easier to determine who is not right for her.

“When I hear guys say that, I just think, then you’re not the one for me. It actually makes it easier to weed out those who aren’t,” she added.

Juliet Ibrahim was previously married to Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of the inventor and founder of Kantanka Automobile Company, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. The couple married in 2010 but separated in 2014.

She was later in a relationship with Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim.