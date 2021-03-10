Man, 54 Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping At Janga

The suspects

Macheru Belko, a 54-year-old man of fulani extraction, has been arrested at Janga market in the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East region.

Belko was arrested on suspicion that he is the main brain behind the recent alleged kidnapping of one Alhaji Jaage in the area.

DGN Online gathered that the North East Regional Crime Officer, Supt. Reuben Dugah led a team of CID and Operational men from RHQ on an intelligence-led operation to Janga and overseas where the suspect who was demanding a ransom of GHC 80, 000.00 before his victim’s release was apprehended.

The suspect has since been detained by the police and will be arraigned before court after investigations.

However, the victim Alhaji Jagi was released on February 4,2021 when the suspect realized that the police had launched a manhunt for him.

Supt. Reuben Dugah, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online said one Abdulai Sonday , a native of Janga Village reported that on January 30, 2021, at about 8:10 am, he received a call from one of his younger brothers that two unknown Fulani young men he did not know, but can identify them when seen came to their house at Janga and kidnapped one Alhaji Jagi, 60, to an unknown destination.

According to him, the complainant said all efforts made to trace his whereabouts yielded no result.

The complainant said the chief of Janga Soo Naba, was accordingly informed and he tasked the youth of Janga community to mobilize a search party to locate the whereabouts of the said Alhaji Jagi.

FROM Eric Kombat, Janga