Melcom Group Rewards 34 ‘Kickoff’ Promo Winners

Winners and Melcom Management in a group photograph

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‎As part of its commitment to delivering valuable service and extraordinary rewards to its customers, the Melcom Group has held a grand prize presentation ceremony in Accra to honour lucky winners of its recently ended Kickoff Sale Promotion 2026.

‎Delivering the welcome address, the Managing Director of Melcom Group of Companies, Ramesh Sadhwani, stated that the event served as a celebration of customers whose loyalty and continued patronage made the promotion a tremendous success.

‎”Over the past few weeks, thousands of shoppers participated in the campaign, demonstrating that shopping at Melcom remains focused on providing great value and rewarding customers in extraordinary ways,” he noted.

‎The lucky winners received prizes including brand-new vehicles, 98-inch televisions, Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 smartphones, refrigerators, soundbars, and shopping vouchers.

‎The Managing Director expressed sincere gratitude to key partners; Japan Motors, Samsung, TCL, LG, and Akai, for their invaluable support in making the promotion possible, emphasising that these partnerships continue to help create memorable experiences for shoppers.

‎He also acknowledged the Gaming Commission of Ghana for its support throughout the campaign and for ensuring full transparency.

‎Extending warm congratulations to all prize recipients and appreciation to customers, the MD said, “To our winners, congratulations on your well-deserved prizes. To all our customers, thank you for your unwavering trust in the Melcom brand and we hope you will participate in future promotions that we have.”

‎Speaking in an interview with the media, the Public Relations Officer at Melcom Group of Companies, Joseph Kpormegbey, revealed that the promo campaign ran from June 8 to July 19, 2026, and was specially designed to align with the World Cup season, offering shoppers a chance to celebrate alongside the global tournament.

‎According to him, a total of 34 loyal customers emerged as winners across the country. “The prize package featured high-value items, including a flagship Jetour T2 SUV, two Geely Coolray SUV Neos, 98-inch smart televisions from TCL and Samsung, LG soundbars, and GH¢5,000 Melcom shopping vouchers.”

‎He emphasised that the high-value giveaways, particularly the brand-new vehicles, reflect Melcom’s deep appreciation for its patrons, reassuring shoppers that more rewarding campaigns and surprises lie ahead.

‎Among the top winners celebrated at the ceremony were Mercy Achiaa, who drove away with the ultimate grand prize of a brand-new Jetour T2 SUV, and Addo Rebecca Ramatu, who took home a brand-new Geely Coolray Neo SUV. Esther Onyemachi received a 98-inch TCL Smart Television, while Ann Marie Grant walked away with a Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 smartphone. Additionally, Regina Preprah and Ebenezer Owusu Acheampong were each awarded LG Soundbars, with Rana Kumi receiving a GH¢5,000 Melcom gift voucher.

‎The excited winners expressed deep appreciation to Melcom Ghana for honouring its commitment and continuing to deliver value to Ghanaian customers.

By Janet Odei Amponsah

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