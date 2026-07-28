St. Anne’s Anglican Church Honours Kufuor’s Centenarian Sister

Oheneyere Akua Durowaa (seated), surrounded by family members, friends and loved ones during the event on Sunday

The Saint Anne’s Anglican Church at Ashtown in Kumasi has honoured ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor’s elder sister, Agnes Addo Kufuor also known as Oheneyere Akua Durowaa, with a commemorative plaque.

Significantly, the church is marking its 95th anniversary this year and so they decided to specially honour Oheneyere Akua Durowaa, who is aged 103 years old, for being the church’s only surviving founding member.

The highlight of Sunday’s colourful event was the unveiling of a commemorative plaque of Oheneyere Akua Durowaa in front of the Saint Anne’s Anglican Church, recognising her as the church’s founding member.

Oheneyere Akua Durowaa, who is a widow of the 14th Asantehene, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II, was present when the beautiful plaque was officially unveiled, amid pomp and pageantry.

From her body language, it was clear that Oheneyere Akua Durowaa, who is Apagyafie Obaapanin, was extremely excited and impressed about the great honour done to her by the leadership of Saint Anne’s Anglican Church.

Present at the merrymaking ceremony which took place at the Saint Anne’s Church auditorium in Ashtown was the Otumfuo Apagyahene, Oheneba Owusu Afriyie IV, who was dressed in beautiful ‘Kente’ cloth.

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) running mate for the 2024 presidential polls, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, who is a former altar boy in the same church and a grandson of Oheneyere Akua Durowaa, was also present at the event.

Proud family members of the Apagyafie in Kumasi, friends and loved ones of Oheneyere Akua Durowaa were also in the church auditorium in their large numbers to make the religious programme grand and memorable.

Napo, later in a Facebook post, wrote, “St. Anne’s Anglican Church, Ashtown, is celebrating 95 years of God’s faithfulness and remarkable ministry, and as a former altar boy of the Church, I couldn’t have missed today’s Mass for anything.

“The occasion became even more special when the Church honoured my grandmother, Oheneyere Akua Durowaa, Nana Agnes Addo Kufuor, with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque recognising her as the church’s only surviving founding member.”

Napo added, “Returning to the Church that helped shape my early faith, and witnessing my grandmother’s lifelong devotion being honoured in this way, felt like a homecoming I truly needed. It reminded me that a life of faith, service and sacrifice can leave a legacy that reaches far beyond one generation.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi