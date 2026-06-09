Military Officer Caged Over ‘Murder’

A 27-year-old military officer accused of fatally shooting a civil engineer at the Ghana Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters in Kumasi has been remanded into custody by the Akropong District Court in the Ashanti Region.

Private Nsarkoh Christopher Nkyinkyi is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Jeffrey Boakye Danquah, a 29-year-old civil engineer.

The court, presided over by His Lordship Emmanuel Wiafe Adu, maintained the charge against the accused and adjourned the case to June 22, 2026, to allow the police to continue investigations into the matter.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred at the Ghana Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters following a misunderstanding between the accused and the deceased.

Police told the court that Private Nkyinkyi allegedly fired a round from an M16 rifle at close range into the chest of Jeffrey Boakye Danquah. The bullet reportedly pierced through the victim’s body and exited through his back, resulting in his death.

The prosecution indicated that investigations were still ongoing and requested additional time to conclude inquiries into the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting.

The accused was not required to enter a plea and is expected to remain in police custody pending the next hearing.

Speaking to journalists after proceedings, the prosecutor and Crime Officer at the Suntreso Police District Command, ASP Jonas Newlove Adjei, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision to adjourn the case.

He said ongoing investigations would help establish the full facts surrounding the incident and assist the court in ensuring justice for the deceased and all parties involved.

The incident, which occurred within a military installation in Kumasi, has attracted significant public attention. The court is expected to receive an update on the investigations when the case is called again on June 22, 2026.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi