Man Jailed 15 Years For Defilement

The Tamale High Court, presided over by Justice Charles Kwesi Acheampong, has sentenced 48-year-old Abdallah Mohammed to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for impregnating a 14-year-old school girl in Nyanshegu, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

Abdallah Mohammed was charged with two counts: defilement and abortion.

He was found guilty of the first count, defilement, but acquitted on the second count of abortion because the prosecution could not prove that he had convinced the victim to terminate the pregnancy.

He was also sentenced to six months imprisonment for perjury after lying under oath during cross-examination.

The court said the sentence will run concurrently.

Case Facts

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Northern Regional Police Command received a complaint from the girl’s father on February 16, 2026.

He reported that his daughter left home for school on February 13, 2026 and only returned on February 15, 2026 and that during an interview about her whereabouts, the girl revealed that the convict had had repeated unprotected sexual relations with her over the past six months.

Further police inquiries indicated that on three occasions he lured her and paid her GH¢30 each time.

When the victim became pregnant, he took her to a private hospital where the pregnancy was aborted without her parents’ consent resulting in the arrest of Abdallah Mohammed.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale