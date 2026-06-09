Suspended KATH CEO Begs Striking Doctors To Resume Work

Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo

THE CHIEF Executive Officer of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, has passionately appealed to striking doctors and nurses of the hospital to resume work.

According to the KATH CEO, he appreciates the unflinching support from the health workers, with regards of his two weeks suspension, adding that the strike action should stop as the matter is being addressed by appropriate authorities.

Dr. Baidoo stated in a letter to the hospital’s personnel that “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all staff of the hospital for your show of solidarity with me during this period. I’m very grateful for your support.

“However, I need you all to return to duty in the supreme interest of Ghanaians and our valued patients, whilst I defer the outcome and directions to the supreme wisdom of the Hon. Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP) and the Board of KATH.”

KATH CEO’s Suspension Brouhaha

It would be recalled that KATH, the largest medical facility in the northern sector of the country, has been in the news lately following Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh’s directive that the KATH CEO be suspended for two weeks.

The KATH CEO had announced that the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Centre had briefly suspended the admission of new cases for just 24 hours, to help decongest the virtually choked hospital.

The Health Minister’s directive certainly did not go down well with the KATH doctors and nurses who, over the weekend, announced their intention to embark on an industrial action in solidarity with the CEO.

Ashanti Minister’s False Promise

On Sunday, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, after a lengthy meeting with the leadership of the striking doctors, announced that the KATH doctors had agreed to suspend their industrial action and resume work.

But the minister’s statement on Monday morning proved to be false, as the doctors and nurses refused to work, compelling the KATH CEO to write a letter, appealing to the striking health workers to resume work in the interest of patients and the state.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi