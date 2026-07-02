Money, Fame Affecting Nigerian Artistes’ Creativity – Portable

Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has claimed that money and fame are affecting the creativity of some of the country’s biggest music stars.

Speaking in a video broadcast, the “Zazu” hitmaker said top artistes such as Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Olamide have become too comfortable and are no longer making music that inspires people.

According to Portable, many of their recent songs focus mainly on women and lavish lifestyles instead of delivering motivational or meaningful messages.

“I noticed that Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide don’t praise God in their songs. They only sing about ladies. Is it because they already have money and they believe they can’t fall? Their songs have no motivation. No sensible lyrics. Just women and vanity,” he said.

Portable urged his fellow musicians to produce more conscious and gospel music that can positively impact society.

“Make conscious music. We are tired of all those songs about frivolities. I am also a musician. You all should do better,” he added.