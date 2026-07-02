‘I’ve Never Cheated Since 2017’

Bishop Daniel Obinim

Founder and Leader of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, says he has remained faithful to his wife, Florence Obinim, since 2017.

Speaking to his congregation on June 30, 2026, the preacher said he had multiple girlfriends in the past but ended that lifestyle in 2017.

“I have said that even if I had affairs and multiple girlfriends, all of that ended in 2017. There is no woman in Ghana, or anywhere else in the world, who can come forward and say that from 2017 to now, 2026, I have had a sexual encounter with her,” he stated.

Bishop Obinim also denied reports that he has children outside his marriage. He said he has only four children—Dr Grace, Gifted Obinim, Promise Obinim and Angel Obinim—and urged the public to ignore claims that he has fathered any other child.

“I have only four children. I don’t have a child anywhere else. So if you hear someone saying that Obinim has a child somewhere, let the person keep talking. When they get tired, they will stop,” he stressed.

Touching on the recent public dispute with his wife, Florence Obinim, Bishop Obinim said he has decided to end the matter.

According to him, the Holy Spirit instructed him to stop discussing his marriage in public. Bishop Obinim disclosed that he has deleted all the videos he made about the issue and will no longer speak publicly about it.