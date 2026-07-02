Don’t Politicise Accra Floods – Efia Odo

Efia Odo

Actress and socialite, Efia Odo, has called for urgent action to address the recurring flooding in Accra, urging Ghanaians to put politics aside and focus on finding lasting solutions.

Reacting to the floods caused by hours of heavy rainfall on June 29, 2026, Efia Odo said it was worrying that many people still felt compelled to leave their homes to work despite the dangerous conditions.

“It blows my mind that it rained for hours, yet so many people still felt they had no choice but to leave their homes just to make a living. We’ve been conditioned to believe that making money comes before our own safety, even when the consequences can be deadly. In many ways, we’re subconsciously becoming the walking dead,” she wrote on X.

She stressed that the annual flooding crisis should not be turned into a political issue.

“Politics must be put aside, and urgent action must be taken to address these recurring floods. Year after year, lives are lost, while homes, properties and businesses are damaged. Ghanaians deserve infrastructure and long-term solutions that protect lives, not just promises after every disaster,” she added.

The downpour left several parts of Accra flooded, claiming lives, damaging properties and disrupting movement across the capital.

Efia Odo has consistently spoken on national issues, particularly matters affecting the welfare of Ghanaians. In 2021, she was one of the leading voices behind the #FixTheCountry campaign, which called on the government of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to improve living conditions and address challenges facing the country.

At the time, she used her social media platforms to demand better roads, improved infrastructure, quality healthcare, jobs for the youth, and greater accountability from the government. She also criticised poor drainage systems and recurring floods, arguing that Ghanaians deserve better public services.

The campaign sparked widespread public debate and was met with a counter campaign, #FixYourself, by critics who argued that citizens also had a responsibility to contribute to national development.

With a new government now in office under President John Dramani Mahama and floods once again affecting parts of Accra, Efia Odo says the focus should no longer be on politics but on implementing lasting measures to prevent future disasters.