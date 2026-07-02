Ginger Tops June Food Inflation Chart

Ginger recorded the highest year-on-year price increase among food items in June 2026, rising by 102.5 percent, as some products became significantly more expensive while others recorded sharp price declines.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service’s June 2026 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, ginger topped the list of the 10 food items with the highest inflation rates. Shrimps followed with a 90.8 percent increase, while mangoes recorded an 87.2 percent rise. Bananas also registered a sharp increase of 47.8 percent.

Other food items that posted notable price increases included avocado pear (43.8 per cent), fresh coconut (39.3 per cent), palm fruits (37.8 percent), rake (34.1 percent), cashew (29.2 percent) and dried fish (koobi).

The report also showed that several staple foods and vegetables recorded significant price declines during the period.

Kontomire (afefɛ) recorded the largest decrease, with prices falling by 38.0 percent, followed by garden eggs, which declined by 33.1 percent. Maize prices dropped by 32.1 percent, millet by 23.0 per cent and pawpaw by 22.4 percent.

Other items that became cheaper included beans (-21.3 per cent), guinea corn/sorghum (-19.3 percent), lime (-18.3 percent), imported apples (-17.5 per cent) and solid fuels such as firewood (-16.6 per cent).

Beyond individual food items, the report identified the main drivers of overall inflation in June. Bus and trotro fares contributed the largest share of inflationary pressures at 10.5 percent, followed by rent payments (8.4 percent) and secondary school fees (7.2 percent).

Food items also featured prominently among the key contributors to inflation. Ginger accounted for 7.0 per cent of inflationary pressures, followed by river fish (6.6 percent), cooked rice (5.3 percent), fresh tomatoes (5.2 percent), yam (5.1 percent), hotel accommodation (4.9 percent) and green plantain (3.8 percent).

Financial analysts said the latest figures suggest that although prices of several food crops have eased, households continue to face higher costs for transport, housing, education and selected food items.

They noted that the mixed price trends indicate that while consumers may be experiencing some relief in the prices of certain food commodities, rising costs for essential services and high-demand food items continue to place pressure on household budgets.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah