Newmont Donates Medical Equipment To UG

David Johnson, (right), handing over the equipment to Prof. Gordon Abeka Nkrumah (left)

Newmont has donated essential medical equipment worth more than GH¢290,000 to the University of Ghana (UG) Health Services at Legon to improve healthcare delivery and strengthen patient care.

The donation followed a request from the facility’s Internal Medicine Department, which has been grappling with inadequate medical equipment despite handling a growing number of emergency and critically ill patients. The shortage had affected workflow efficiency and the quality of care provided to patients.

Originally established to serve university staff and their dependents, the University of Ghana Health Services has evolved into a district-level hospital, providing medical services to residents of Legon and neighbouring communities.

The facility also receives referral cases from hospitals as far as Akuapem Mampong in the Eastern Region, increasing pressure on its resources and highlighting the need for additional medical equipment.

The items donated by Newmont include patient monitors, hospital beds with mattresses, infusion pumps, an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, suction machines, ward screens, drip stands and bedside cabinets. The equipment is expected to improve patient monitoring and treatment while enhancing the efficiency of healthcare professionals.

Receiving the donation, the Chairman of the Hospital Management Committee, Professor Gordon Abeka Nkrumah, described the support as timely, noting that the hospital manages a high volume of patients each month, many of whom require urgent and critical care.

He said the new equipment would significantly improve the hospital’s ability to monitor and treat patients, reduce pressure on healthcare workers and promote safer and more effective healthcare delivery.

Presenting the equipment, Newmont’s Director of External Relations and Communications, David Johnson, said the company recognised that access to critical medical equipment remains one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare institutions.

He stressed that even the most skilled medical professionals require the right tools to deliver quality healthcare, adding that the donation reflects Newmont’s commitment to making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

The donation forms part of the company’s broader healthcare support programme. In recent months, Newmont has supplied medical equipment to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and provided financial assistance to the Ayawaso North Municipal Health Directorate and the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to support public health awareness initiatives.

The company said the latest intervention reaffirms its commitment to improving healthcare delivery and supporting sustainable development by helping to build stronger and more resilient health systems across Ghana.

A Business Desk Report