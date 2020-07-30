Moroccan Ambassador Optimistic About Cooperation With Ghana

Morocco celebrates today the 21th anniversary of the accession of King Mohammed VI to the Throne of his ancestors.

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with the directives of the Ghanaian health authorities, the Embassy of Morocco held a virtual celebration online during which various partners of the Embassy expressed their congratulations and good wishes to the Morocco people in videos published on the Embassy’s official twitter and facebook accounts.

Imane Ouaadil, Ambassador of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to Ghana aired a virtual speech during which she spoke about the significance of the Throne Day as it is called in Morocco, the state of the bilateral relations between Ghana and Morocco and future prospects of cooperation.

According to the Moroccan Envoy, Throne Day not only reflects the renewal of the act of allegiance betEnvoys the Throne and the people of Morocco but also provides opportunity to highlight the political, economic and social reforms conducted in the Kingdom which had a tremendous positive impact on the political stability and economic growth in the country and on the lives of all Moroccan citizens.

Regarding the bilateral relations, the Moroccan Ambassador underlined that her country’s under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI has always strived to promote economic development, regional integration, peace and security in Africa in general and with Ghana in particular.

She enumerated the ongoing cooperation projects between the two sister countries in the fields of agriculture, agro industry, social housing and construction.

In the field of education, and despite the pandemic, the Moroccan top diplomat announced that her country is maintaining its 90 annual scholarship program for Ghanaian students for the academic year 2020-2021, 20 of which are dedicated to vocational training.

Tackling the challenges posed by the covid 19 pandemic, Mrs Ouaadil underlined that Morocco and Ghana are respectively the second and third African countries in terms of testing. In this regard she congratulated President Akufo-Addo for his remarkable leadership during the pandemic and praised the Government of Ghana, the healthcare workers and all stakeholders for their relentless efforts and selfless services to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the country.

She indicatef that the current global health crisis put into focus the necessity of African solidarity and enhanced regional cooperation.

She noted that such tangible solidarity has been shown by King Mohammed VI who donated an important medical consignment to the African Union and to other individual African nations to fight COVID-19 in June 2020.

She also pointed out that in the same spirit of solidarity and good cooperation some of the Moroccan companies based in Ghana such as OCP Ghana, CIMAF, BANK of AFRICA have duly contributed to the Ghana COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Moroccan Ambassador also addressed the Moroccan community living in Ghana wishing them a happy National Day and an auspicious Eid Al Adha.

She also commended their resilience, sense of belonging and compassion towards their fellow citizens during this health crisis.