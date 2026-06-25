Morocco Target Top Spot In Group Ahead Of Brazil

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi

Morocco ​have set their sights on topping their group ahead of Brazil but are not too ‌concerned about the possible permutations that would follow for them in the first knockout round, coach Mohamed Ouahbi said ahead of their last group fixture against Haiti.

A win over already-eliminated Haiti on Wednesday would lift Morocco to seven points and give them a chance to finish ahead of Brazil in Group I, depending on the outcome of the clash between the five-time world champions and Scotland in Miami.

“My ⁠preference is to beat Haiti and finish ahead of Brazil in the group,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

“There is talk we might play next against the Netherlands, but it could also be Japan, or even then, France or Argentina, but it is not anything we are taking into consideration.”

Morocco’s qualification is not confirmed, but with four points is highly likely.

“Probably, we are already qualified, but we still want to beat Haiti, and so we plan to field our best possible team in the game. We can use the same starting line-up, but there are still some things we are thinking about before deciding,” the coach added.

Ouahbi warned ⁠that he expected a reaction from Haiti, who were the first side eliminated from the 48-team tournament after losing their opening two games to Scotland and Brazil.