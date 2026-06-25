Black Stars Hold England To Boost World Cup Hopes

Ghana produced a disciplined and determined performance to earn a valuable 0-0 draw against England at Boston Stadium, strengthening the Black Stars’ hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stage.

Facing one of the tournament favourites, Ghana stood firm defensively and frustrated England throughout a tense Group L encounter. The Black Stars’ organisation and resilience limited the Three Lions to few clear-cut opportunities despite their dominance in possession.

Ghana also posed a threat on the counter-attack, creating anxious moments for England’s defence as the match unfolded. The Black Stars remained compact and composed, forcing their opponents into a largely disjointed display.

England’s best opportunities came in the second half when substitutes Bukayo Saka and Nico O’Reilly were introduced. Saka was denied by an excellent save from goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, while O’Reilly struck the crossbar. Marc Guehi also saw a header cleared off the line as Ghana continued to repel England’s attacks.

The Black Stars came close to claiming all three points late in the game when Prince Kwabena Adu appeared to be brought down inside the penalty area by Ezri Konsa. However, appeals for a penalty were waved away, leaving Ghana players and supporters frustrated.

Despite that disappointment, Ghana will take plenty of confidence from a result that leaves them firmly in contention for qualification. The draw also prevented England from securing an automatic place in the last 32.

With everything still to play for heading into the final group match, the Black Stars remain well positioned to fight for a place in the knockout rounds.

By Wletsu Ransford