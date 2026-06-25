Rooney Hails Queiroz’s Tactical Masterclass

Carlos Queiroz

Former England striker, Wayne Rooney, has praised Ghana coach, Carlos Queiroz, for his tactical discipline after the Black Stars frustrated England in a goalless Group L draw at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana produced a resolute defensive display at Boston Stadium on Tuesday, earning a valuable point against one of the tournament favourites and strengthening their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Despite England controlling 79 per cent of possession — the highest share recorded by a team that failed to score in a World Cup match in the past 60 years — the Three Lions were unable to find a way past Ghana’s organised backline.

Speaking on the BBC, Rooney acknowledged the challenge England faced against a well-drilled Ghana side.

“You’re always hoping for that energy and that performance that we had against Croatia in the second half. These games are so difficult when the teams sit back,” Rooney said.

“You have to break them down, and you have to find the space. For me, the key was getting crosses into the box. That is where all the chances came from.”

The former Manchester United forward reserved special praise for Queiroz, whose tactical setup successfully neutralised England’s attacking threats.

“That was a typical Carlos Queiroz performance. Ghana were excellent, and they were disciplined,” he added.

The draw leaves Ghana and England level on four points at the top of Group L heading into the final round of group matches.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to a crucial encounter with Croatia, knowing a positive result could secure a place in the World Cup knockout rounds. England, meanwhile, face Panama in their final group-stage fixture.