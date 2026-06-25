Queiroz Questions VAR In Ghana-England Draw

The tackle

Ghana head coach, Carlos Queiroz expressed his frustration with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system after the Black Stars’ goalless draw against England in their Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana earned a valuable point against the Three Lions at Boston Stadium on Tuesday, producing a disciplined defensive display to deny England despite the Europeans enjoying 79 per cent ball possession.

However, Queiroz was left unhappy with several decisions that went against his side, particularly a second-half incident involving England defender, Ezri Konsa, and Ghana substitute, Prince Adu Kwabena, inside the penalty area.

The Black Stars also felt aggrieved moments earlier when Adu Kwabena collided with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, only for the referee to award a free kick instead of penalising the keeper.

Speaking after the match, Queiroz questioned the role of VAR, using humour to underline his disappointment.

“Is VAR still working in the World Cup?” he joked. “Do we still have VAR? I have doubts about that.”

The Ghana coach continued his criticism by suggesting VAR officials failed to review key moments involving his team.

“The VAR referee was on vacation in the second half, apparently,” he said.

Queiroz later added: “Once again, the VAR went for coffee. I like to take my coffee once in a while. It’s a clear penalty and a red card. Do you have any doubts about that, or is it only me who was at the game?”

Despite his frustration, the experienced coach later softened his remarks.

“I am sorry for my sarcasm, but if I say this kind of thing seriously, they punish me. So I am joking,” he said.

The draw leaves Ghana and England level on four points at the top of Group L ahead of Saturday’s decisive final round of group matches, with the Black Stars set to face Croatia.

By Wletsu Ransford