Akomaning Yeboah Files Nomination for Abuakwa South Communications Officer Race

Akomaning Yeboah

Akomaning Yeboah has officially filed his nomination to contest for the position of Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Abuakwa South Constituency, signalling his intention to translate years of grassroots communication and party advocacy into formal party leadership.

His filing, which took place on Tuesday, 23rd June 2026, marks another chapter in a political journey that many within the constituency believe has been years in the making. Over the years, Akomaning has become a familiar face on radio, at party events, constituency engagements, and political activities aimed at promoting the message of the NPP and advancing the agenda of the party in Abuakwa South.

Known for his willingness to serve and defend the party’s positions in the public space, Akomaning has consistently been involved in major political activities within the constituency. He played key roles during the 2024 general election campaign and was part of the team entrusted with various responsibilities in the constituency’s election operations.

Many party faithful also recall his role during the visit of former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to Abuakwa South in November 2024, where he was called upon to engage supporters gathered ahead of the main programme. He has also featured prominently in youth mobilisation efforts, including activities associated with the legacy of Dr. J. B. Danquah, and has served in communication-related roles during important party exercises.

His visibility has not been limited to election periods. Through radio discussions, community engagements, town hall meetings, and constituency programmes, Akomaning has maintained a consistent presence in the communication efforts of the party, earning a reputation as one of the constituency’s most active political communicators.

Speaking after filing his nomination, Akomaning Yeboah expressed confidence in the delegates and reflected on his years of service to the party.

“I know the delegates know that I’ve been doing this willingly for the party and all I’ve come to ask from them is to officialise my work.”

The statement captures what many of his supporters see as the central theme of his candidacy: a desire not necessarily to begin a new assignment, but to formally assume a role they believe he has effectively been performing for years.

As part of the electoral process, aspirants are expected to appear before the party’s vetting committee on 25th June 2026, where they will present themselves for scrutiny ahead of the constituency elections.