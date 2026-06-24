Awutu Senya NDC Women Charge On Constituency Chairman

Stephen Ofosu Agyare

Some executive members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency have called on the First Lady, Lordina Mahama and the party’s national leadership to immediately suspend the constituency chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, over comments he allegedly made about a sexual relationship with the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

The women described the chairman’s alleged remarks as inappropriate for someone occupying the highest office at the constituency level, publicly discussing an alleged intimate relationship with an MP.

In a video that has since gone viral, a woman purported to be a branch officer in the constituency was seen calling on the First Lady to take action on the issue immediately.

The woman, who questioned the chairman’s conduct, regardless of whether the allegations are true or not, noted that the matter has gained attention on social media which, in her view, was bad.

“This issue is all over social media. Even if it is true, should an adult like him be doing this to a woman? We take care of the home, we are the pillar of society. By doing this to a woman, you have brought the reputation of all women into disrepute,” she added.

A report circulating on social media indicates that an NDC Executive in the constituency, who has been identified as the MP’s spokesperson, claimed in a recent interview on radio that his boss and the constituency chairman are not on good terms over a failed marriage proposal.

He said the MP, who agreed to marry the chairman as a second wife, later declined after helping her to become the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in 2020.

“One of the main things that has brought about this division is that the constituency chairman wanted to marry Honorable Naa Koryoo in addition to his wife, then the woman said no, then he said it is the reason why I helped you to become MP, If you knew you wouldn’t marry me, why would you accept my help then.

“But she told him that ‘you also did not say anything to me. I thought you were just helping me to campaign,’” the spokesperson disclosed.

Another executive, who appeared to be on the side of the chairman, also alleged that the MP gave a World Cup ticket slot which was meant for the chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, to her husband.

Meanwhile, efforts by DAILY GUIDE to reach the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East for comments on the issue has not succeeded, as her cell line has been off as of the time of filing this report.

It would be recalled that prior to the 2024 general election, Functional Executive Committee (FEC) and Assin Central executives withdrew Nurein Shaibu Migyimah from his position as the party’s Assin Central parliamentary candidate (PC) due to allegations of immoral acts and accusation of impregnating the wife of the party’s Assin Central General Secretary as well as anti-party activities.

Migyimah was suspended after investigations and deliberations by the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee in response to the complaints filed against him.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah