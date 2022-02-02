MP Hints Teaching Hospital For Nsawam

Annoh Dompreh handing over the beds to the health officials

The Majority Chief Whip who is also the Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has announced plans for the establishment of a private teaching hospital in Nsawam.

According to him, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with some investors in the State of Tennessee, the USA in that regard will soon be signed.

Upon completion, he said the facility will serve the entire population of Nsawam/Adoagyiri as well as other surrounding areas.

The Majority Chief Whip made this known when he donated 50 hospital beds to CHIPS health centres in his area.

The beneficiary health centres are; Ahwerease Darmang Health Centre – 4, Adoagyrie Zongo H/C – 4, Nsumia CHIPS – 3, Djankrom-Zongo CHIPS – 4, Notre Dame Clinic – 4, Fotobi CHIPS – 3, Kofisah CHIPS – 3, Akraman CHIPS – 4, Kwakyerom Epi Centre – 4, Obregyima CHIPS – 4, Nkyenenkyene CHIPS – 2, Old Hospital – 5, and the Nsawam Government Hospital -6.

While making the presentation to the Municipal Health Directorate, he said, “I tried to put some funds together to be able to procure these beds and I am happy we have the beds here.”

He said, “There is a cluster of constituencies here, Amasaman, Aburi, and Suhum, they are almost at the centre, so because of that there is a lot of pressure on the facility we have and I am sure when this facility was built, we didn’t look at the expansion in population and so, what is happening at the maternity ward now is quietly regrettable.”

“So, there is a lot of pressure on the facilities we have in my constituency and I am hoping that I will be able to build this Teaching Hospital to the glory of God.

“The discussion has gone far, one of the fundamental requirements is the involvement of the government and for that matter the ministry to look at other variables that are of concern. If we can cross the T’s and dot the I’s I think in just about a year we should be able to see some meaningful signs of the building of this facility,” he noted.

The Municipal Health Director, Madam Eunice, who received the beds, expressed gratitude to the MP for his kind gesture, and she appealed for more.

By Daniel Bampoe, Nsawam